Plexus (PLXS) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

Plexus (PLXS) closed at $103.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronic manufacturing services company had lost 2.8% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.11% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

Plexus will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Plexus to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 67.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.11 billion, up 35.39% from the prior-year quarter.

PLXS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $4.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.54% and +17.75%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plexus. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Plexus currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Plexus has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.39 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.53.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

