Plexus (PLXS) Price Target Increased by 26.29% to 204.82

The average one-year price target for Plexus (NasdaqGS:PLXS) has been revised to $204.82 / share. This is an increase of 26.29% from the prior estimate of $162.18 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $174.73 to a high of $231.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.07% from the latest reported closing price of $204.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plexus. This is an decrease of 74 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLXS is 0.13%, an increase of 13.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 32,421K shares. The put/call ratio of PLXS is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,614K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,554K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,647K shares , representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,351K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares , representing an increase of 30.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 62.94% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,104K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares , representing an increase of 30.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 44.36% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 915K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares , representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 18.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.