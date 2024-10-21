Plexus initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Steve Barger initiated coverage of Plexus (PLXS) with a Sector Weight rating. While the analyst thinks Plexus’ longer lifecycle-focused end market differentiates it from larger peers and thinks its design and partnership-focused engineering and manufacturing enable the company to maintain its “partner of choice” status, the firm also acknowledges that shares trade at a valuation about 5 turns higher than the peer average despite in-line peer margins. The firm thinks high-single digit percentage revenue growth, modestly expanding margins, and its share buyback strategy should enable about a 12% EPS compound annual growth rate from FY25-27, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PLXS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.