Plexus Corp Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Plexus Corp (PLXS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $41.22 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $40.26 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Plexus Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $1.050 billion from $1.023 billion last year.

Plexus Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $41.22 Mln. vs. $40.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.48 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.050 Bln vs. $1.023 Bln last year.

