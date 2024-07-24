Plexus Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Plexus Corp (PLXS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $25.1 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $15.8 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Plexus Corp reported adjusted earnings of $40.2 million or $1.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $960.8 million from $1.02 billion last year.

Plexus Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $25.1 Mln. vs. $15.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $960.8 Mln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.