Plexus Corp Announces Increase In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Plexus Corp (PLXS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $51.42 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $41.22 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Plexus Corp reported adjusted earnings of $58.84 million or $2.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $1.058 billion from $1.050 billion last year.

Plexus Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.050 - $1.090 BLN

