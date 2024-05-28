News & Insights

PLDT Set to Start Labor Negotiations, Strike Averted

May 28, 2024 — 10:05 am EDT

PLDT (PHI) has released an update.

PLDT Inc. has informed the Philippine Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission about the agreement to commence Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations with MKP, as well as the lifting of MKP’s Notice of Strike. This development updates their previous press release and complies with disclosure rules, highlighting a move towards resolving labor disputes.

