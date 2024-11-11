PLC Group Secures Major Contract with E-Distribuzione

PLC S.p.A. (IT:PLC) has released an update.

PLC System S.r.l., part of the PLC Group, has secured a significant contract to handle key substation projects for E-Distribuzione S.p.A., valued at approximately 13.5 million Euros, with potential additional work worth 13 million Euros. This contract enhances PLC Group’s backlog to around 110 million Euros, reinforcing its competitive edge in the market. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

