News & Insights

Stocks

PLC Group Secures Major Contract with E-Distribuzione

November 11, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PLC S.p.A. (IT:PLC) has released an update.

PLC System S.r.l., part of the PLC Group, has secured a significant contract to handle key substation projects for E-Distribuzione S.p.A., valued at approximately 13.5 million Euros, with potential additional work worth 13 million Euros. This contract enhances PLC Group’s backlog to around 110 million Euros, reinforcing its competitive edge in the market. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

For further insights into IT:PLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.