Plaza Retail REIT Announces Rise In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ_UN.TO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$25.09 million. This compares with C$8.47 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to C$31.80 million from C$30.62 million last year.

Plaza Retail REIT earnings at glance (GAAP):

