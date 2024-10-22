News & Insights

PlaySide Studios: Gaming Success and Future Prospects

Playside Studios Ltd (AU:PLY) has released an update.

PlaySide Studios Ltd has made a significant impact in the gaming industry with the successful launch of their multi-platform game ‘Kill Knight,’ achieving an ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ rating on Steam. The company plans to continue its momentum with new titles including a shooter game ‘MOUSE’ and a Game of Thrones strategy game, backed by strong financial support. Despite recent industry challenges, PlaySide remains optimistic about future growth and opportunities.

