PlaySide Studios Enhances Share Trading Policy

PlaySide Studios Limited has updated its Share Trading Policy to ensure compliance with the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rules, promoting a transparent trading market for its securities. The policy particularly aims to guide Directors and employees in adhering to insider trading laws, thereby safeguarding the company’s integrity and reputation. The revised policy document is available on the company’s website for review.

