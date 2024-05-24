Playfair Mining Reinvigorates Tungsten Project

Playfair Mining (TSE:PLY) has released an update.

Playfair Mining has announced that with increasing tungsten prices and development of new mining methods, it is revisiting its 100% owned high-grade Grey River Tungsten deposit in Canada. The deposit, which was previously on hold due to economic factors, is now in the spotlight as tungsten is recognized as a critical mineral by several countries. The company is exploring innovative ways to economically mine the challenging steeply dipping veins.

