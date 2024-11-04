Plantify Foods Share Consolidation for Nasdaq Listing

News & Insights

Plantify Foods Inc (TSE:PTFY) has released an update.

Plantify Foods Inc. has received approval to proceed with a 1-for-200 share consolidation, set to begin trading on November 8, 2024, as part of its plan to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market. This move will significantly reduce the number of outstanding shares while maintaining shareholder equity interests. Plantify aims to expand its market presence with nutritious and clean label food options.

