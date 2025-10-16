Planet Labs Secures $12.8 Mln Contract With National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

(RTTNews) - Planet Labs PBC (PL), a provider of satellite imagery and analytics, on Thursday said its subsidiary, Planet Labs Federal, has been awarded a $12.8 million contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) under the Luno B indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) program.

The contract, for Advanced Analytics for Maritime Operations and Reconnaissance (AAMOR), will provide AI-enabled Maritime Domain Awareness solutions, including vessel detection and monitoring in key Asia-Pacific regions.

Partnering with SynMax, Planet will combine its daily global PlanetScope satellite imagery with SynMax's Theia analytics to detect illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, illicit ship-to-ship transfers, and vessel spoofing.

Luno B provides the national security community with timely access to high-quality commercial geospatial intelligence (GEOINT). Under the Luno B IDIQ, the NGA can exercise pre-priced options to expand or extend the AAMOR award.

