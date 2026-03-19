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Planet Labs Q4 Loss Widens

March 19, 2026 — 05:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Planet Labs PBC (PL) Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $152.5 million, compared to $35.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. The fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 net loss included an approximate $122.6 million revaluation loss from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities related to stock price appreciation during the period.

Fourth-quarter net loss per share was $0.48, compared to $0.12 last year. Adjusted net loss per share was $0.00, compared to $0.02 per share last year.

Fourth-quarter revenue increased 41% year-over-year to a record $86.8 million, compared to $61.6 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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