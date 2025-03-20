Planet Labs PBC Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Planet Labs PBC (PL) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -$35.15 million

The company's earnings came in at -$35.15 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$30.09 million, or -$0.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Planet Labs PBC reported adjusted earnings of -$0.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $61.55 million from $58.85 million last year.

Planet Labs PBC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $61-$63 mln

For fiscal year 2026, Planet expects revenue to be in the range of approximately $260 million to $280 million.

