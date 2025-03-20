Planet Labs PBC Q4 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Planet Labs PBC (PL) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$35.15 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$30.09 million, or -$0.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Planet Labs PBC reported adjusted earnings of -$22.27 million or -$0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $61.554 million from $58.852 million last year.

Planet Labs PBC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$35.15 Mln. vs. -$30.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.12 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Revenue: $61.554 Mln vs. $58.852 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $61 to $63 million

