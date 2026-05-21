Is Planet Labs Moving Closer to Sustainable Profitability?

Planet Labs PL has built one of the most ambitious Earth observation platforms in the commercial space industry, operating hundreds of low-cost satellites capable of imaging the entire planet daily across the globe. Despite its technological edge and expanding role in defense, agriculture, climate analytics and geospatial intelligence, the company has struggled to achieve sustained profitability.



Planet Labs’ business remains highly capital-intensive, requiring significant spending on satellite manufacturing, launches, maintenance and periodic fleet replacement. At the same time, Planet Labs continues to invest heavily in research and development to maintain its competitive position and broaden its product offerings. Elevated sales, marketing and general and administrative expenses have also pressured margins.

As satellite deployment and operations are expensive, Planet Labs should substantially expand its customer base to generate consistent profits.



However, revenue growth has not yet scaled fast enough to offset the company’s large fixed-cost structure. While Planet Labs benefits from recurring subscription revenue, customer acquisition, particularly in government and defense markets, often involves long procurement cycles, compliance requirements and customized solutions. These factors delay cash conversion and limit near-term scalability.



Nonetheless, Planet Labs is moving closer to profitability, and management has issued strong guidance for 2026. Its path forward should depend on focusing more on operational efficiency, tighter cost controls, deeper vertical specialization, stronger analytics monetization and higher-margin software integration, apart from launching additional satellites.

What About Its Peers?

Just like Planet Labs, Rocket Lab RKLB and BlackSky Technology BKSY are facing a profitability issue and a rebound in the near term is unlikely.



Rocket Lab incurs high operating expenses, caused by investments in innovations like the Neutron launch vehicle, Electron’s first-stage recovery, advanced spacecraft capabilities and an expanded portfolio of components. These expenses often offset revenue gains, leading to losses at Rocket Lab.



Despite achieving strong revenue growth, BlackSky is unable to deliver strong bottom-line performance. BlackSky incurs huge operating expenses in the form of high research and development costs as well as professional and engineering services costs, in addition to high interest expenses due to its huge long-term debt load.

PL’s Price Performance

PL has skyrocketed 116.9% year to date, outperforming the industry.



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PL’s Expensive Valuation

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-sales multiple of 31.38, higher than the industry average of 3.86.



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Estimate Movement for PL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PL’s EPS for the fiscal first and second quarters of 2027 has witnessed no movement in the last 30 days. The same holds true for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028.





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The consensus estimate for PL’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 revenues and EPS indicates year-over-year increases. While the consensus estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings remains flat year over year, the same for fiscal 2028 indicates year-over-year increases.



PL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Planet Labs PBC (PL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.