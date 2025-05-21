Planet Fitness Reintroduces High School Summer Pass™ Program for Teens in 2025

Planet Fitness reintroduces the High School Summer Pass™ program, offering free workouts for teens ages 14-19 from June 1 to August 31.

Planet Fitness has announced the return of its High School Summer Pass™ program for 2025, inviting teens aged 14 to 19 to work out for free at over 2,700 locations in the U.S. and Canada from June 1 to August 31. This initiative, now in its fifth year, is designed to promote health and wellness among youth, having waived over $300 million in membership fees since its inception in 2019, benefiting millions of teens. A recent study revealed significant concerns among Canadian parents regarding their teens' mental health, with many recognizing the positive impacts of exercise on happiness and confidence. The program provides access to various fitness equipment, training, and a supportive community, aiming to help teens establish healthy gym habits. Interested participants can register at PlanetFitness.ca/SummerPass.

Planet Fitness is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its High School Summer Pass program, demonstrating its long-term commitment to youth health and wellness.

The program aims to provide free access to fitness facilities for high school teens across 2,700+ locations, promoting healthy habits during a critical time when structured activities are often limited.

Since 2019, Planet Fitness has invested over $300 million in waived membership dues through this initiative, enhancing its brand reputation as a community-focused fitness provider.

Insights gathered from a Canadian study reveal a growing concern for teen mental health and the positive impact of exercise, indicating a direct alignment of the program’s goals with societal needs.

Repetition of significant investment in youth programs could imply a need to address persistent issues around youth health and wellness, suggesting underlying market challenges.



The release highlights serious mental health concerns among teens, indicating a potential risk to brand reputation if the programs do not yield effective results.



There is a noted knowledge-action gap where only 45% of teens utilize exercise as a coping mechanism, which suggests that despite the initiative, there may be difficulties in engaging this demographic effectively.

What is the High School Summer Pass program?

The High School Summer Pass program allows teens ages 14-19 to work out for free at Planet Fitness locations during summer.

How can teens register for the Summer Pass?

Teens can register for the program at PlanetFitness.ca/SummerPass, starting June 1 through August 31.

What benefits does the Summer Pass program offer?

Participants get access to equipment, free fitness training, custom workout plans, and the Planet Fitness App.

Why is mental health a focus of the Summer Pass program?

The program aims to support teen mental health by promoting exercise, shown to increase happiness and reduce stress.

How many Planet Fitness locations are participating in this program?

Over 2,700 Planet Fitness locations across the U.S. and Canada are participating in the High School Summer Pass program.

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)



Planet Fitness,



one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announces the return of its annual High School Summer Pass™ program. Celebrating its fifth year, the initiative invites high school teens ages 14 – 19



to strengthen their bodies and minds by working out for free at any of its 2,700+ Planet Fitness locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Teens can visit



PlanetFitness.ca/SummerPass



to register for the program with club access beginning Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, August 31. Find the nearest club or join online



Since launching the program in 2019, Planet Fitness has invested more than $300M in waived membership dues to promote youth health and wellness, and improve the physical and mental health of millions of teens.



Planet Fitness' High School Summer Pass program has helped millions of teens establish healthy fitness habits during the summer months, a critical time when many young people lack access to organized physical activities.





To better understand what today's teens are experiencing—and how to support them—Planet Fitness conducted a Canadian study,



Mental Health is a Major Concern:



Canadian parents are concerned about their teens' mental health (68 per cent),stress levels (72 per cent), and mood (67 per cent).



Working Out is a Solution:



Encouragingly, teens who make exercise a priority in their life are more likely to say they feel happy (93 per cent), with 88 per cent saying they feel confident. This is echoed by parents who report seeing positive changes—such as increased happiness (55%), boosted confidence (47%), reduced stress (44%), and lower anxiety (37%)—when their teens exercise more.



Exercise is More Than Physical Health:



Teens believe physical activity helps deal with the emotional ups and downs of being a teenager; 91 per cent agree that regular exercise is beneficial when handling challenges.



Knowledge-Action Gap:



Despite recognizing the benefits of exercise, only 45 per cent of teens turn to exercise when going through a tough time.



Screen Time is Consuming:



“At Planet Fitness, we offer a high value experience to both our members and High School Summer Pass participants in a welcoming, Judgement Free environment where everyone can get a great workout,” said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer. “With free access to our clubs throughout the summer, we're providing teens the tools they need to develop healthy fitness habits that can last a lifetime. We look forward to welcoming teens into our Planet Fitness clubs this summer to experience the mental and physical health benefits of exercise in the Judgement Free Zone®.”





Planet Fitness' complete range of strength equipment, including new plate-loaded machines, best-in-class cardio equipment, stretching space and more



Free fitness training from certified Canadian fitness trainers



Teen-specific workout plans designed to build strength safely and effectively



The free Planet Fitness App featuring hundreds of on-demand digital exercises



For more information on High School Summer Pass, including how to sign up for the free membership at any of the more than 2,700 Planet Fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada, visit





PlanetFitness.ca/SummerPass





To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit



PlanetFitness.ca/Local-Clubs



Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.6 million members and 2,741 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.









Holly Wilks





Narrative XPR





519.495.2568





holly.wilks@narrativexpr.com





1





Teenagers ages 14 – 19 can visit any Planet Fitness location in the United States and Canada. Teens must work out at the location they sign up at and are not permitted to use other locations. Teens under 18 or the age of majority in the applicable jurisdiction, must sign-up with a parent or guardian in-club or online at PlanetFitness.c





. Once the parent or guardian waiver is signed for teens under 18 or the age of majority in the applicable jurisdiction, teens can work out alone. Students who are already 18 or the age of majority in the applicable jurisdiction do not need a parent or guardian to be present during the sign-up process.









Ten million teen participants since 2019, $10 per month, three month program





three month





program









Online survey conducted by





Planet Fitness





to 1,0





19





parents of teens ages 14-19 and their respective teens, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.









Locations are independently owned and operated; please check your local club for details.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.