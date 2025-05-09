Plan to Apply for Social Security by Phone? 3 Things You Need to Know.

There are several important decisions to make about your Social Security benefits. You decide how many years you work and which jobs you work at. You also choose when you sign up. All these choices have real consequences for the size of your checks.

Next to those, small decisions like how you're going to sign up for checks seem inconsequential. But the way you choose to apply can affect how long it takes to submit your application and get approved.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Calling the Social Security Administration might seem like your most convenient option if you don't want to visit a field office. But there are a few things you need to know before you pick up the phone and apply.

1. Applying by phone takes time

Getting someone at the Social Security Administration on the phone isn't easy these days. Average wait times are nearly 90 minutes, and at peak times, they can be over three hours.

Once you've gotten someone on the phone, you'll have to schedule an appointment to complete your application. This could be several weeks out.

You can take steps to minimize how long you spend sitting on the phone, like requesting a call back rather than waiting on hold. But if you want your application completed as quickly as possible, consider creating a my Social Security account instead.

You'll need to take a few minutes to answer some identity verification questions when you open your account, but then you can create a username and password for future uses. Once you're logged in, you can fill out your Social Security application and submit supporting documents, if necessary.

2. You may not be able to complete your application by phone, even if you want to

The Trump Administration has enacted new measures to cut down on Social Security benefit fraud. Initially, the administration said you wouldn't be able to complete benefit applications online and would have to visit a field office for in-person identity verification if you don't choose to file your application online. However, it changed course on this and now permits phone applications.

New identity verification procedures are in place for phone applications, though. The Social Security Administration website doesn't go into details about this, but notes that if the system flags your application as a possible fraud risk, you may have to make an appointment at a field office. Once you're there, an agent will verify your identity before you can complete your application.

If you don't want to take the chance of this happening to you, consider applying online or just scheduling an appointment at a field office from the start. You can find the field office nearest you using the locator tool on the Social Security Administration's website.

3. Have the documents you need at the ready

The Social Security Administration will ask for details about you and your work history and possibly your spouse if you're applying for spousal benefits. Having the information close at hand can help you avoid delays in the application process. Some items you may need to provide when applying for retirement benefits include:

Your Social Security number

Your original birth certificate or other proof of your age

Proof of U.S. citizenship or lawful alien status if not born in the U.S.

A copy of your military service papers if you served before 1968

A copy of your W-2 or self-employment tax return from last year

If you're missing some of those documents, see if you can track them down before your Social Security appointment. If not, gather as much as you can. The Social Security Administration may be able to help you track down the remaining documents at no cost to you.

Once you've applied, regardless of how you did it, you can track your application's progress in your my Social Security account. You may also get notices in the mail once the Social Security Administration has approved your application.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.