PKX Advances LFP Cathode Materials Business With New JV

POSCO Holdings Inc.’s PKX POSCO Future M is focusing its push on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode materials after signing a joint venture agreement with CNGR and its Korean subsidiary, FINO. The agreement was signed at FINO’s headquarters in Anyang, Gyeonggi-do, for the LFP cathode material plant construction.

POSCO Future M, in 2024, established CNP New Material Technology in partnership with CNGR and FINO to deepen cooperation in secondary battery materials with CNGR.

The board approved that the partners will proceed with the construction of an LFP cathode material plant at Pohang’s Yeongil Bay General Industrial Complex 4. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with mass production targeted to begin in 2027. Initial capacity is expected to be expanded to an annual output of up to 50,000 tons.

Although LFP batteries offer lower output than ternary batteries, their cost-effectiveness and longer lifespan have driven rapid adoption in ESS and entry-level electric vehicles. POSCO Future M aims to establish a full-fledged LFP cathode material business while strengthening collaboration with CNGR and FINO across production, technology and marketing.

Meanwhile, POSCO Future M plans to convert portions of its existing high-nickel production lines at its Pohang plant to LFP production. This will enable earlier market entry, with supplies planned for the second half of 2026.

PKX’s shares have gained 19.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 48.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PKX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PKX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines AEM, Kinross Gold Corporation KGC and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY.

At present, AEM and KGC sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while HMY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.87 per share, indicating a rise of 86.05%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.63%. AEM’s shares have gained 114% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s 2025 earnings is pinned at $1.68 per share, indicating a 147.06% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 192.1% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMY’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at $2.68 per share, indicating a 111.02% year-over-year increase. HMY’s shares have gained 137.2% over the past year.





Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

POSCO (PKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.