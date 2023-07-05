PKG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.75, changing hands as low as $129.51 per share. Packaging Corp of America shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PKG's low point in its 52 week range is $110.555 per share, with $146.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $130.01. The PKG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
