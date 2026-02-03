PJT Partners Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $53.36 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $51.30 million, or $1.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PJT Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $111.83 million or $2.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $535.16 million from $477.28 million last year.

PJT Partners Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $53.36 Mln. vs. $51.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.97 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue: $535.16 Mln vs. $477.28 Mln last year.

