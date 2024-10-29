PJT Partners Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $22.15 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $17.4 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PJT Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.2 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.2% to $326.3 million from $278.4 million last year.

PJT Partners Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $22.15 Mln. vs. $17.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.79 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $326.3 Mln vs. $278.4 Mln last year.

