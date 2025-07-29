PJT Partners Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $32.90 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $28.32 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PJT Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $66.86 million or $1.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $406.88 million from $360.18 million last year.

PJT Partners Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.90 Mln. vs. $28.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue: $406.88 Mln vs. $360.18 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.