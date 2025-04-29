PJT Partners Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $54.01 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $32.62 million, or $1.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PJT Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46.86 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $324.53 million from $329.39 million last year.

PJT Partners Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

