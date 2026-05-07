PJT Partners' CFO Made Her Smallest Open-Market Sale in Three Years

Key Points

8,000 shares sold for a transaction value of ~$1.23 million on May 1, 2026.

The sale represented 12.04% of Meates's direct holdings at the time of the trade, reducing direct ownership to 58,466 shares.

No indirect or derivative participation; all shares were disposed of via direct open-market sale.

Meates retains 58,466 shares of Class A Common Stock (direct); this transaction impacts only Common Stock, and she maintains a continuing equity position.

10 stocks we like better than PJT Partners ›

Helen T Meates, Chief Financial Officer of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT), reported the sale of 8,000 shares of Common Stock in an open-market transaction valued at ~$1.23 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 8,000 Transaction value $1.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 58,466 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $9.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($153.19); post-transaction value based on May 1, 2026 market close ($154.84).

Key questions

How material is the sale relative to Meates's total PJT equity exposure?

The 8,000 shares sold correspond to 12.04% of Meates's direct Common Stock holdings at the time of the transaction, with all post-trade ownership remaining in direct Class A Common Stock (58,466 shares).

The 8,000 shares sold correspond to 12.04% of Meates's direct Common Stock holdings at the time of the transaction, with all post-trade ownership remaining in direct Class A Common Stock (58,466 shares). What transaction mechanics or timing factors are relevant?

The sale executed at around $153.19 per share occurred during a period when PJT shares closed at $154.84, and follows a previous open-market sales in 2023 and 2024, reflecting a stepwise approach to liquidity as direct holdings decrease.

The sale executed at around $153.19 per share occurred during a period when PJT shares closed at $154.84, and follows a previous open-market sales in 2023 and 2024, reflecting a stepwise approach to liquidity as direct holdings decrease. Does the sale alter the executive’s long-term alignment with shareholders?

Following the sale, Meates continues to hold a substantial direct equity position, representing an estimated 0.22% of outstanding shares as of May 1, 2026.

Following the sale, Meates continues to hold a substantial direct equity position, representing an estimated 0.22% of outstanding shares as of May 1, 2026. How does this activity compare to prior trading cadence or capacity?

Since early 2023, Meates has made three open-market sales — 30,000 shares in February 2023, about 17,900 across consecutive days in late February and early March 2024, and 8,000 shares in May 2026 — with most other historical filings reflecting administrative events and no net change in economic exposure.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 1,143 Revenue (TTM) $1.81 billion Net income (TTM) $324.83 million 1-year price change 6.63%

* 1-year price change calculated as of market close May 6, 2026.

Company snapshot

The company provides strategic advisory, restructuring, capital markets, and shareholder advisory services, with revenue primarily from M&A advisory, restructuring, and fund placement fees.

PJT operates a fee-based business model, generating income from advisory assignments, transaction fees, and fundraising mandates for corporate and institutional clients.

It serves corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and government entities globally as its primary customer segments.

PJT Partners is a leading independent investment bank focused on high-value advisory services across mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and capital markets transactions. The company leverages deep sector expertise and a global client base to deliver complex strategic solutions for corporations and institutional investors. Its differentiated platform and strong advisory track record position it as a trusted partner for clients navigating critical financial and strategic events.

What this transaction means for investors

A CFO selling ~$1.2 million in stock sounds alarming on the surface, but the framing matters more than the number. This wasn't a 10b5-1 plan trade — the box on the Form 4 isn't checked — so Meates made a discretionary decision to sell rather than executing a pre-scheduled order, which typically draws more scrutiny. But the broader filing history is what matters. Since early 2023, Meates has sold open-market roughly once a year, and the trend has been steadily smaller: 30,000 shares in February 2023, about 17,900 across consecutive days in late February and early March 2024, and now 8,000 shares in May 2026. After the trade she still holds 58,466 shares directly — roughly $9 million at the transaction price, more than 7x what she just sold. A shrinking annual sale from a long-tenured executive who still holds the bulk of her direct stake reads as routine portfolio management, not a signal about the business. The honest call for investors: watch whether the cadence breaks before reading anything into a trade that fits a multi-year pattern.

Should you buy stock in PJT Partners right now?

Before you buy stock in PJT Partners, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and PJT Partners wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $476,034!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,274,109!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 974% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 7, 2026.

Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PJT Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.