Markets
YUM

Pizza Hut Relaunches Hut Rewards Program With New Perks

April 21, 2026 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut, owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), on Tuesday said it has relaunched its Hut Rewards program, positioning it as a next-generation membership platform focused on ongoing value, exclusive access and enhanced customer experiences.

The revamped program allows members to earn points on eligible purchases, progress faster through challenges and bonus opportunities, and access an expanded rewards catalog alongside member-only perks.

The company said the initiative aims to go beyond traditional points-based systems by offering continuous engagement, including exclusive experiences tied to cultural events.

Its recent March Madness campaign showcased the platform's capabilities, featuring in-app merchandise drops for members, including a limited-edition Space Jam collaboration collection, that sold out.

The company said customers can join Hut Rewards for free via the Pizza Hut app or online, earning and redeeming points on digital orders while gaining access to exclusive member-first experiences.

Yum! Brands shares closed at $161.82 on Monday, down 0.60%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

YUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.