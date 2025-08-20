Pizza Hut Debuts Crafted Flatzz To Celebrate 'Me Time'

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Pizza Hut introduced Crafted Flatzz, a brand-new, limited-edition pizza lineup for just $5 before 5 p.m. in the U.S.

Starting today, Crafted Flatzz is designed to offer more toppings and hand-crafted flavors.

Commenting on the launch, CEO Aaron Powell said, "As a pizza icon and innovator, we're proud to launch Crafted Flatzz globally as an unapologetic celebration of 'me time' as well as good times."

In the pre-market hours, YUM is trading at $152.40, up 0.26 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

