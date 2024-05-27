News & Insights

Markets
YUM

Pizza Hut Canada Introduces 'Cheeseburger Melt'

May 27, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut Canada offers the Cheeseburger Melt, urging burger fans to try it instead of their regular choice. On June 4, Big Burger Brand staff in Canada, wearing their uniforms, get a free Cheeseburger Melt at any Pizza Hut location.

Starting today, Canadians can enjoy the NEW Cheeseburger Melt for just C$9.99. It's loaded with beef, red onion, and bacon, topped with creamy Big Hut Sauce. Block, mute, and unfollow other burgers because this one will satisfy your cravings anytime, Pizza Hut Canada said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.