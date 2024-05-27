Pizza Hut Canada Introduces 'Cheeseburger Melt'

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut Canada offers the Cheeseburger Melt, urging burger fans to try it instead of their regular choice. On June 4, Big Burger Brand staff in Canada, wearing their uniforms, get a free Cheeseburger Melt at any Pizza Hut location.

Starting today, Canadians can enjoy the NEW Cheeseburger Melt for just C$9.99. It's loaded with beef, red onion, and bacon, topped with creamy Big Hut Sauce. Block, mute, and unfollow other burgers because this one will satisfy your cravings anytime, Pizza Hut Canada said.

