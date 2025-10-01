Markets
Pizza Hut Brings Big Dinner Box Back To Menus

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut said it is celebrating National Pizza Month by bringing its Big Dinner Box back into the spotlight. The Big Dinner Box comes with two Medium 1-Topping Pizzas, 5 breadsticks and 8 boneless wings, and price starts at $19.99. To mark its return to menus, Pizza Hut is teaming up with PEPSI and quarterback Josh Allen in a new campaign showing fans how to feed the good times with the Big Dinner Box and a special promotion to get a 2 Liter beverage for $2 with code PEPSISETHUT.

"National Pizza Month is the perfect time to deliver fan-favorites at incredible value," said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut.

