Pizza Hut Brings Big Dinner Box Back To Menus

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut said it is celebrating National Pizza Month by bringing its Big Dinner Box back into the spotlight. The Big Dinner Box comes with two Medium 1-Topping Pizzas, 5 breadsticks and 8 boneless wings, and price starts at $19.99. To mark its return to menus, Pizza Hut is teaming up with PEPSI and quarterback Josh Allen in a new campaign showing fans how to feed the good times with the Big Dinner Box and a special promotion to get a 2 Liter beverage for $2 with code PEPSISETHUT.

"National Pizza Month is the perfect time to deliver fan-favorites at incredible value," said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.