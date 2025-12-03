Markets
Pizza Hut Brings Back Triple Treat Box For Holidays

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), the restaurant franchiser, Wednesday said that its Pizza subsidiary Pizza Hut is bringing back the Triple Treat Box which contains two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and a choice of dessert served in festive holiday packaging.

Additionally, consumers can also dress like a Triple Treat Box with the launch of the limited-edition holiday onesie created in collaboration with Tipsy Elves, an apparel brand.

The Triple Treat Box onesie features the updated design seen on the Triple Treat Box packaging and is available to anyone who wants to celebrate the National Ugly Sweater Day on December 19. They are priced at $89.95.

The Triple Treat Box is available now for a limited time only at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide, the company said in a statement.

