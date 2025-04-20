Markets
PXLW

Pixelworks Partners With PerfDog To Launch "Frame Generation" For Better Game Testing

April 20, 2025 — 09:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) has partnered with PerfDog, a testing tool by Tencent's WeTest platform. Together, they created a new feature called "Frame Generation," designed to improve how gaming performance is evaluated. This tool is part of PerfDog's latest version, 11.1, and aims to provide more detailed and accurate testing data for mobile games, especially on devices using Pixelworks' hardware.

PerfDog is already highly regarded for its ability to analyze app and game performance on both Android and iOS. The Frame Generation feature, built with Pixelworks' technology and AI, addresses missing data issues and helps developers improve gaming performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PXLW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.