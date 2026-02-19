Markets
GOOG

Pixel 10a Claims Best Camera Under $500

February 19, 2026 — 04:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The new Pixel 10a is available for $499 starting March 5 at the Google Store and major carriers. Pre-order for Pixel 10a has begun on Wednesday. Pixel Buds 2a will also be launched in two new colors, Berry and Fog, to complement Pixel 10a.

Pixel 10a is powered by custom-built Google Tensor G4 chip, giving total access to Gemini. It has a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. The device has Camera Coach, which uses Gemini models to give step-by-step guidance on lighting and composition, to take better pictures.

The 6.3-inch Actua display is 11% brighter than Pixel 9a. Pixel 10a comes in Lavender, Berry, Fog and Obsidian. Also, Pixel 10a will come with seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drops.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.