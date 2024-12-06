Pivotal Metals Shifts Share Registry to Xcend

Rafaella Resources Ltd. (AU:PVT) has released an update.

Pivotal Metals Limited is transitioning its share registry services from Automic Pty Ltd to Xcend Pty Ltd starting December 9, 2024. This move is expected to enhance shareholder management through Xcend’s efficient online investor portal. Pivotal Metals, known for its critical mineral projects in Canada, aims to expand its resource base while minimizing project risks.

