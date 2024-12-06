Pivotal Metals Shifts Share Registry to Xcend

Rafaella Resources Ltd. (AU:PVT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Pivotal Metals Limited is transitioning its share registry services from Automic Pty Ltd to Xcend Pty Ltd starting December 9, 2024. This move is expected to enhance shareholder management through Xcend’s efficient online investor portal. Pivotal Metals, known for its critical mineral projects in Canada, aims to expand its resource base while minimizing project risks.
For further insights into AU:PVT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.