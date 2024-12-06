News & Insights

Stocks

Pivotal Metals Shifts Share Registry to Xcend

December 06, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rafaella Resources Ltd. (AU:PVT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pivotal Metals Limited is transitioning its share registry services from Automic Pty Ltd to Xcend Pty Ltd starting December 9, 2024. This move is expected to enhance shareholder management through Xcend’s efficient online investor portal. Pivotal Metals, known for its critical mineral projects in Canada, aims to expand its resource base while minimizing project risks.

For further insights into AU:PVT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.