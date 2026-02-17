Pitney Bowes Swings To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27 million or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $37 million or $0.21 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.45, compared to $0.32 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $478 million, compared to $516 million last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company expects revenues of $1.76 to $1.86 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.40 to $1.60.

