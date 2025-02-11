Pitney-Bowes Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pitney-Bowes (PBI):

Earnings: -$37 million in Q4 vs. -$223 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.21 in Q4 vs. -$1.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share for the period.

Revenue: $516 million in Q4 vs. $872 million in the same period last year.

