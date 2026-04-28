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PBI

Pitney Bowes (PBI) Price Target Increased by 14.03% to 14.42

April 28, 2026 — 07:40 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) has been revised to $14.42 / share. This is an increase of 14.03% from the prior estimate of $12.65 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.83% from the latest reported closing price of $15.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pitney Bowes. This is an decrease of 243 owner(s) or 42.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBI is 0.33%, an increase of 24.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.84% to 126,496K shares. PBI / Pitney Bowes Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of PBI is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hestia Capital Management holds 8,456K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,474K shares , representing a decrease of 35.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBI by 10.77% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,789K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,321K shares , representing an increase of 30.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBI by 34.63% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,197K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares , representing an increase of 71.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBI by 217.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,823K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,023K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBI by 54.59% over the last quarter.

Permit Capital holds 3,250K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,850K shares , representing an increase of 12.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBI by 4.86% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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