Piper Sandler Upgrades Qualys (QLYS)

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Qualys (NasdaqGS:QLYS) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.96% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Qualys is $144.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.96% from its latest reported closing price of $121.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Qualys is 721MM, an increase of 10.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 877 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualys. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QLYS is 0.21%, an increase of 3.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 42,928K shares. The put/call ratio of QLYS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 1,204K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares , representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 48.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,184K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 6.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,177K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 1,146K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 42.08% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,116K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 7.24% over the last quarter.

