Piper Sandler Upgrades Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.30% Downside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Occidental Petroleum is $53.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.30% from its latest reported closing price of $58.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Occidental Petroleum is 34,396MM, an increase of 59.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Occidental Petroleum. This is an decrease of 486 owner(s) or 27.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXY is 0.17%, an increase of 26.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.64% to 771,380K shares. The put/call ratio of OXY is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 264,941K shares representing 26.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 79,473K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,883K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,846K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,679K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 15.04% over the last quarter.

H&H International Investment holds 13,173K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,556K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 29.02% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 7,080K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,885K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 21.41% over the last quarter.

