Piper Sandler Upgrades nCino (NCNO)

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for nCino (NasdaqGS:NCNO) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.85% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for nCino is 34.59. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.85% from its latest reported closing price of 33.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for nCino is 493MM, an increase of 6.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35, an increase of 0.14% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in nCino. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCNO is 0.98%, a decrease of 89.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.23% to 695K shares. The put/call ratio of NCNO is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 665K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 98.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCNO by 3,514.58% over the last quarter.

ACSMX - Advisors Capital Small holds 30K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ncino Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

nCino is a financial technology company founded in 2011. It is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. Their cloud-based banking software is built on the Salesforce platform for financial institutions to streamline commercial and retail banking needs.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.