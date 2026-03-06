Piper Sandler Upgrades Karman Holdings (KRMN)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.45% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Karman Holdings is $114.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.45% from its latest reported closing price of $100.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Karman Holdings is 678MM, an increase of 58.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karman Holdings. This is an decrease of 107 owner(s) or 23.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRMN is 1.08%, an increase of 44.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 95,512K shares. The put/call ratio of KRMN is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lexington Partners holds 4,430K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,089K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,211K shares , representing an increase of 21.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRMN by 84.33% over the last quarter.

TCFIII Spaceco SPV holds 3,942K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company.

Donaldson Capital Management holds 3,501K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,867K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273K shares , representing an increase of 55.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRMN by 103.09% over the last quarter.

