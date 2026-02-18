Piper Sandler Upgrades Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2026, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Goosehead Insurance (NasdaqGS:GSHD) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.93% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Goosehead Insurance is $92.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 82.93% from its latest reported closing price of $50.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Goosehead Insurance is 484MM, an increase of 32.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goosehead Insurance. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 12.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSHD is 0.27%, an increase of 21.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.26% to 31,836K shares. The put/call ratio of GSHD is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,011K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,126K shares , representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 3.07% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,952K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,733K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,216K shares , representing a decrease of 27.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 14.53% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,688K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 1,563K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 28.08% over the last quarter.

