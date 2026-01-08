Piper Sandler Upgrades Ford Motor (F)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2026, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.49% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ford Motor is $13.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.90 to a high of $17.16. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.49% from its latest reported closing price of $13.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ford Motor is 160,209MM, a decrease of 15.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F is 0.15%, an increase of 5.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 2,763,810K shares. The put/call ratio of F is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 147,927K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145,172K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 3.67% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 144,557K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148,448K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 1.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123,898K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,872K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 2.68% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 111,528K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,796K shares , representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 21.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 109,364K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108,158K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 2.82% over the last quarter.

