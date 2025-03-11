Piper Sandler Upgrades FB Financial (FBK)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.07% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for FB Financial is $61.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 38.07% from its latest reported closing price of $44.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FB Financial is 630MM, an increase of 41.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in FB Financial. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBK is 0.14%, an increase of 5.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 39,677K shares. The put/call ratio of FBK is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,450K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,492K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 11.25% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,259K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,223K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 9.77% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,557K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 14.90% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,118K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares , representing a decrease of 9.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 1.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,110K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,129K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 6.38% over the last quarter.

FB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 81 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, North Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $11.2 billion in total assets.

