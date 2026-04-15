Piper Sandler Upgrades Cloudflare (NET)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.98% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cloudflare is $239.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.98% from its latest reported closing price of $178.65 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cloudflare is 2,514MM, an increase of 15.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cloudflare. This is an decrease of 539 owner(s) or 32.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NET is 0.23%, an increase of 59.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.17% to 279,967K shares. The put/call ratio of NET is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 35,826K shares representing 11.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,515K shares , representing a decrease of 13.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NET by 19.12% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 16,824K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,849K shares , representing a decrease of 29.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NET by 20.64% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,607K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,561K shares , representing an increase of 22.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 24.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,018K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,776K shares , representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NET by 7.38% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 4,019K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,956K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NET by 8.71% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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