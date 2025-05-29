Piper Sandler Upgrades Claritev (CTEV)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.54% Downside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Claritev is $22.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 38.54% from its latest reported closing price of $35.96 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -10.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H&F Corporate Investors VIII holds 5,388K shares representing 32.78% ownership of the company.

Ares Management holds 1,863K shares representing 11.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares , representing an increase of 52.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTEV by 407.67% over the last quarter.

Public Investment Fund holds 1,281K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CPV Partners holds 495K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beach Point Capital Management holds 389K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTEV by 367.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.