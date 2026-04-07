Piper Sandler Upgrades Centerspace (CSR)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.27% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Centerspace is $69.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 16.27% from its latest reported closing price of $60.19 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Centerspace is 301MM, an increase of 10.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centerspace. This is an decrease of 210 owner(s) or 48.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSR is 0.12%, an increase of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.25% to 15,446K shares. The put/call ratio of CSR is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 856K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares , representing an increase of 76.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 31.82% over the last quarter.

Land & Buildings Investment Management holds 828K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares , representing an increase of 27.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 41.83% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 645K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares , representing a decrease of 18.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 484K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 437K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 41.88% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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