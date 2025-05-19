Piper Sandler Upgrades AdvanSix (ASIX)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.84% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for AdvanSix is $32.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 36.84% from its latest reported closing price of $23.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AdvanSix is 1,678MM, an increase of 7.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 534 funds or institutions reporting positions in AdvanSix. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASIX is 0.06%, an increase of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.61% to 33,182K shares. The put/call ratio of ASIX is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,408K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,392K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 45.85% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,774K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares , representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 5.24% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,749K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 5.26% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,036K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,102K shares , representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 20.32% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 824K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares , representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 5.48% over the last quarter.

AdvanSix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AdvanSix is a leading manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin which is a synthetic material used by our customers to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films that, in turn, are used in such end-products as carpets, automotive and electronic components, sports apparel, food packaging and other industrial applications. As a result of our backward integration and the configuration of our manufacturing facilities, we also sell caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer, acetone and other intermediate chemicals, all of which are produced within unit operations across our integrated manufacturing value chain.

