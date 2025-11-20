Piper Sandler Reiterates NB Bancorp (NBBK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Piper Sandler reiterated coverage of NB Bancorp (NasdaqCM:NBBK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.96% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for NB Bancorp is $21.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.96% from its latest reported closing price of $18.75 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in NB Bancorp. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 6.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBBK is 0.08%, an increase of 13.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 22,270K shares. The put/call ratio of NBBK is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pertento Partners LLP holds 2,114K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,827K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,861K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBBK by 86.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,015K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares , representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBBK by 18.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 901K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares , representing a decrease of 16.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBBK by 14.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 877K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBBK by 52.57% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.